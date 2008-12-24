  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Science from the Sporran

24 December 2008
Presented by .

Share

Here is a taster of our new science experiment video podcast called Science from the Sporran. This features exciting kitchen science experiments for you to do at home performed by Dr Otherford and his inimitable hair. To find out more search for science sporran on itumes or go to www. nakedscientists. com/sporran Here's a taster of our new science experiment video podcast, called Science from the Sporran, that features Kitchen Science experiments performed by Dr Ernest Otherford and his inimitable hair. To find more you can search for Science Sporran on iTunes or go to www. NakedScientists. com/Sporran

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Other
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists