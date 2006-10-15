  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Science of Sight, Eye Diseases and Animal Vision

15 October 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Helen Scales.
Play Download

Share

Taking a look at the science of sight is consultant ophthalmologist Nick Sarkies, who will discuss eye diseases and how we can treat them, and Ron Douglas provides insight into colour vision and how the world appears though the eyes of animals. Sticking with our animal focus, Bob and Chelsea reveal that there may be three times as many poisonous fish as there are snakes, and in Kitchen Science, Derek Thorne stops himself bouncing off the walls long enough to discover how superballs spin.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Christmas Appeal
Other
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics