  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Science of Seduction, Pheromones and the Food of Love

12 February 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

Love, seduction and sexual attraction are in the air this week as Peter Brennan woos Chris and Kat with a discussion of pheromones and the science of smell, Charles Wysocki suggests how farmers can love thy neighbour by masking the stench of manure, we hit the dancefloor with William Brown who reveals the recipe for success at the Saturday night disco, and Peter Barham talks about the science of taste, food and the ingredients for a perfect Valentine meal!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week