Red Wine, Caffeine and Bugs in Your Guts

07 January 2007
Presented by Chris Smith, Dave Ansell, Helen Scales.
In the first show of 2007, Drs Chris, Dave and Helen find out why red wine is better for you than white wine or grape juice, and explore the science of healthy living with with London University researcher and author Roger Corder. We also discover the science behind another of the nation's favourite drugs, caffeine, with the help of Bristol University's Peter Rogers, and University of St Louis researcher Jeffrey Gordon explains how the bugs living in your intestines help you to make the most out of mealtimes. They might also, he thinks, make some people fat. Plus, in Kitchen Science, Dave demonstrates the physics of how salt keeps roads frost-free.

