Oil, Fuel Cells and Alternative Energy

Powering the generators for the show this week is Nicky White who describes how oil is formed, how we find and extract oil and how long oil supplies will last, Lynne Macaskie discusses how fuel cells can be run on hydrogen gas created by bacteria and sugary waste, and Peter Hughes explains how his Electro-Kinetic Road Ramp could soon be powering your street lamps. In Science Update, Bob and Chelsea reveal how llama spit can be used to spot the ultimate power-up, caffeine, and in Kitchen Science Derek Thorne and Chris Muirhead reveal a cool way to chop your vegetables...