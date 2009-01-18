  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Obesity in your Genes

18 January 2009
Presented by Chris Smith, Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

Is obesity in your genes? This week we find out how hormones, genetics and even your mother's diet contribute to your chances of becoming obese and succumbing to obesity-related diseases. We also take a look into the surgical way to lose weight fast - liposuction, figure out how the lengths of your fingers predicts your financial prowess and uncover a new source of antibiotics from the sea. Plus, is there life on Mars? We talk with the NASA scientist who recently discovered methane on the red planet to find out what this might mean, and in a fruity edition of Kitchen Science we explore the wobbly chemistry of jelly!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Christmas Appeal
Features
Stepping back in time
Biology
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists