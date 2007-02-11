  1. Podcasts
Nuclear Power and Radiation in Medicine

11 February 2007
Presented by Chris Smith, Kat Arney.
Nuclear energy is always in the news, but how much do you know about nuclear fission and what happens to nuclear waste? To find out, Naked Scientists Anna Lacey and Dave Ansell visit Sizewell B power station in Suffolk, and studio guest Ian Farnan from Cambridge University discusses nuclear waste disposal and why current methods might not contain the radiation as long as we thought. But as clinical radiologist Anant Krishnan explains, radiation plays a crucial role in medicine, including allowing us to see broken bones and killing off tumours. Sticking with uses of radiation that save lives, Anna and Dave find out how a smoke detector works in Kitchen Science.

