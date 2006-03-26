  1. Podcasts
Naked Science Questions and Answers

26 March 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Dave Ansell, Phil Rosenberg.
Answering all your burning science, technology and medicine questions this week are Drs Chris, Dave and Phil, who will be looking at why purifying seawater is not the answer to water shortages, how 3D glasses work and whether a man on a meteor would have to hold on tight or just soak up the stellar scenery. Also on the show, Daniel Scuka at the European Space Agency provides a Venus Express update, Diana Liverman talks about how to turn down the heat on climate change, and in Kitchen Science Anna Lacey finds out why we hear strange voices when we play old records backwards.

