Music Technology and the Science of Sound

Bringing music to our ears this week is Hugh Hunt who discusses the science of sound, how harmonics work and how to play music in a tea cup, Jez Wells describes the frontiers of music technology including recreating the sounds of a long lost cathedral, the secrets behind making a floboe, an instrument that is half oboe and half flute, and how to revive the sound of a castrati, a man with the voice of a choirboy. To compensate for the castrati's lost manhood, Bob and Chelsea look at cutting edge uses for testosterone in Science Update and Anna Lacey makes music with a long pink tube in Kitchen Science.