  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Introducing - Naked Archaeology

30 December 2008
Presented by Diana O'Carroll.
Play Download

Share

There's no Naked Scientists Show this week, but we're proud to introduce a new series of podcasts, starring our own Diana O'Carroll: Naked Archaeology This episode features the tale of TB's earliest victims, the science of archaeology underwater and the first shamanic burial all go under the trowel in this month's Naked Archaeology. We also uncover where all the dirt comes from that buries the past, and in this month's Backyard Archaeology Irving Finkel takes us on a tour of the Babylon exhibition at the British Museum.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Biology
Christmas Appeal
Other
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists