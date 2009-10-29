Introducing - The Diamond Light Source Podcast

  1. Podcasts
29 October 2009
Presented by Meera Senthilingam.
This week we're showcasing a new bimonthly programme strand which we're making in collaboration with the folks at Diamond, the UK's Synchrotron Light Source.& In this episode, we dig deep into the world of archaeology to learn how scientists at Diamond are investigating our cultural heritage. We find out how scanning samples of the Dead Sea Scrolls can help decipher them, how probing timber from the Mary Rose can improve its conservation and how studying pigments in paintings could& protect major pieces of art!& Find out more at www. thenakedscientists. com/diamond.

