  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Forensic Science Show

17 June 2007
Presented by Chris Smith, Helen Scales.
Play Download

Share

Under the microscope this week, the science of forensics. We find out how scientists have exploded the myth about old aged whales thanks to a piece of shrapnel, about a new rice-based vaccine for cholera, and 'whey' to go, how scientists have made edible food wrappers from milk. We investigate what your diet does to your hair, how science can finger forgers and flush out bodies from bogs, and why the key to identifying a torso that washed up in the Thames was rooted in plant science. Plus, in Kitchen Science, we arm Ben with a rifle to find out how fat you'd have to be to stop a speeding bullet with your belly...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Stepping back in time
Biology
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Christmas Appeal
Features
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics