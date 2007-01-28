  1. Podcasts
Extreme Organisms and Hydrothermal Vents

28 January 2007
Presented by Chris Smith, Helen Scales.
This week we take a look at extreme environments and the organisms that live in them. Dr Crispin Little from the University of Leeds talks about hydrothermal vents and the fastest fossilisation on the planet, Professor Steve Scott from the University of Toronto explains why mining companies are interested in hydrothermal vents, and Dr Lisa Pratt from the University of Indiana describes how bacteria find energy three kilometres beneath the surface of the earth, and how similar strategies could be used by life on other planets. From the extremes of the Earth to the extremes of the kitchen, Derek Thorne and Hugh Hunt find out what's hot and what's not in the dishwasher...

