Dinosaurs and Fossils - Jurassic Science set in Stone

07 May 2006
This week we return to the lost world of the dinosaurs. Cambridge University palaeontologists Leslie Noe and Matt Wilkinson discuss the origins, life and demise of the dinosaurs including how they mastered the power of flight. And are the rules about fossils really set in stone - Mary Schweitzer describes the discovery of original dinosaur tissue from fossils,together with a new way to sex a dinosaur. Also, the Natural History Museum's Angela Milner introduces Fran Beckerleg to the animatronic dinosaur exhibition, and in Kitchen Science Derek and Sheena turn eggs into gyroscopes...

