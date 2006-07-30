  1. Podcasts
Crowd Control, Football Hooligans and Singing Mosquitoes

30 July 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Kat Arney.
I predict a riot... or not. This week we're joined by crowd control experts Dr Clifford Stott, from Liverpool University, and Dr John Drury, from Sussex University, who'll be discussing why violence kicks off at football matches, how to spot a spat and the science of mass evacuation. Taking us on a flight of fancy, Dr Gay Gibson, from the University of Greenwich, who describes her research into the harmonious music of mosquitoes, and in Kitchen Science, Derek Thorne bangs out a tune from an oven shelf...

