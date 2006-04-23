  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Coral Reefs and Creatures of the Deep Sea

23 April 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Phil Rosenberg.
Play Download

Share

Delving into the dark depths of science this week is Ron Douglas who describes the fascinating world of deep sea fish, bioluminescence and the sights from a deep sea sub, Jason Hall-Spencer talks about cold water corals and the threats posed by fishermen, and in slightly warmer waters David Kline reveals how Caribbean corals are suffering due to sugar pollution. Also in the show, Fran Beckerleg interviews John Ablett about a giant squid called Archie, and getting the low down on the high seas Derek finds out how a submarine works in Kitchen Science.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short