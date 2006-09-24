  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Catalysts for Cleaner Environments and Future Energy

24 September 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Dave Ansell.
Play Download

Share

Chemistry and lightning quick reactions are under discussion this week as Emma Schofield explains what a catalyst is, how catalytic converters work and how catalysts can help to clean up the atmosphere, and Fraser Armstrong discusses fuel cells, using hydrogen as a fuel and how enzymes naturally found in bacteria are making hydrogen a more realistic energy source for the future. In Kitchen Science, both guests are used as guinea pigs as Dave Ansell demonstrates the wonder of enzymes with nothing but a slice of bread...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Christmas Appeal
Features
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife