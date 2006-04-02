  1. Podcasts
Brainwashing and the Science of Pain

02 April 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Helen Scales, Phil Rosenberg.
Picking apart the inner workings of our brains this week are Irene Tracey, who discusses the neurological origin of pain and how we can reduce pain, Philip Shaw reveals why having a bigger brain does not make you more intelligent, Kathleen Taylor talks about her new book on brainwashing, including whether brainwashing is a real phenomenon and how we can avoid it, and from brainwashing to the bathtub, Derek Thorne scrubs up on density in Kitchen Science.

