Time is very much the essence of this week's show, as Russell Foster discusses the human body clock, where the body clock is and how it gives our bodies a daily rhythm, Karl-Arne Stokkan describes how reindeer body clocks adapt to twenty four hours of sunlight, Alex Webb talks about plant circadian rhythms and how they differ from animals, and Anna Lacey interviews Cynthia Kenyon about how to survive longer and cheat time.