The Best of the Naked Scientists

This week, we look back at some of the juiciest bits of Naked Science from the last series. We look at how an iPod became an iRod to conduct lightning, discover an electrifying bikini and find out why teenagers feel so misunderstood, not that they're 'bovvered' about the answer. We discuss wine as an essential part of an healthy diet, find out about the people who feel no pain and explore why you can immediately tell an Aussie from an American or a Londoner from a Liverpudlian, by learning about the way accents are formed. Plus, in Kitchen Science we find out how to turn an oven shelf into a beautiful musical instrument.