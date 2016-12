This week we focus on the science of the very small - the microbial world of bacteria, viruses and fungi with Nottingham University's Liz Sockett and Cambridge University's Stacey Efstathiou and Ali Ashby. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, Derek and Sheena explain how to make litmus paper from red cabbage, we meet a generation of miniature (dwarf) dinosaurs, and calculate the extra fuel cost of flying a flag from your car for the world cup...