Is our galaxy home to aliens? Well, yes, but only if you're talking about clusters of stars. We find out how the Milky Way has stolen globular clusters from other galaxies on this month's Naked Astronomy, as well as explore why our search for ET has been met with an eerie silence. Plus, news of lava channels on Mars, the youngest exoplanet ever found and your questions about gravity, the earlest elements and the evidence for the big bang.