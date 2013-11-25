The Space Boffins look forward to ExoMars

Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are joined by new Mars Society president Jerry Stone and aspiring astronaut Kate Arkless-Gray. Sue reports from the UK control room of the Mars SAFER field trial as scientists operate an ExoMars rover prototype; there's a revealing interview by Kate with Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean, and shield your ears if you want to hear how Richard got on in QinetiQ's centrifuge. Warning: it's not pretty...