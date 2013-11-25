The Space Boffins look forward to ExoMars

  1. Podcasts
25 November 2013
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are joined by new Mars Society president Jerry Stone and aspiring astronaut Kate Arkless-Gray. Sue reports from the UK control room of the Mars SAFER field trial as scientists operate an ExoMars rover prototype; there's a revealing interview by Kate with Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean, and shield your ears if you want to hear how Richard got on in QinetiQ's centrifuge. Warning: it's not pretty...

