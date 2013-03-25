  1. Podcasts
Radio Astronomy in the Australian Outback

25 March 2013
Presented by Dominic Ford.
The SKA will soon be the world's most sensitive radio telescope, able to view some of the most distant objects ever seen. In a special edition of Naked Astronomy this month, we follow Perth-based astronomer Kirsten Gottschalk on a visit to one of the two sites where it will be built, hundreds of kilometres from civilisation in the Western Australian outback. Kirsten also catches up with progress on the two precursor instruments - the Murchison Widefield Array and the Australian SKA Pathfinder - which are already being constructed on the site.

In this episode

00:00 - Introduction

Introduction
with Kirsten Gottschalk

01:55 - Science with the SKA

Science with the SKA
with Kirsten Gottschalk

07:16 - Precursors to the SKA

Precursors to the SKA
with Kirsten Gottschalk

15:29 - Radio astronomy with new detectors

Radio astronomy with new detectors
with Kirsten Gottschalk

20:28 - Processing the SKA's observations

Processing the SKA's observations
with Kirsten Gottschalk

23:50 - Science with the precursor instruments

Science with the precursor instruments
with Kirsten Gottschalk

27:29 - Hosting the SKA

Hosting the SKA
with Kirsten Gottschalk
