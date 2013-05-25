  1. Podcasts
  2. Naked Astronomy

The Milky Way's local black hole

25 May 2013
Presented by Dominic Ford.
We talk to astronomers who study the environments around black holes, ask what we can learn from a meteor which hit the Moon in March, and find out how spacecraft can navigate their way through the solar system.

In this episode

01:08 - How can jets issue from Black Holes if even light cannot escape?

How can jets issue from Black Holes if even light cannot escape?

07:46 - Hot gas in the galactic center

The Herschel Telescope has caught images of stars forming around the centre of our galaxy.
Hot gas in the galactic center
with Matt Griffin, University of Cardiff

17:05 - Galaxies that go bump in the night

The strange case of the galaxy which flared in brightness overnight.
Galaxies that go bump in the night
with Roland Walter, University of Geneva

21:31 - Spiralling into a black hole

A gas cloud at the centre of our galaxy may soon find itself swallowed by a black hole.
Spiralling into a black hole
with Reinhard Genzel, Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

30:32 - Do other planets switch magnetic poles?

Do other planets switch magnetic poles?

35:57 - How long do you have to accellerate at G to reach the speed of light?

How long do you have to accellerate at G to reach the speed of light?

39:06 - British astronaut to visit the ISS

British astronaut is to fly to the International Space Station in 2015.
British astronaut to visit the ISS

44:05 - The star that appeared too bright

Radio astronomers in Western Australia have resolved the mystery of a star which appear much brighter than it ought to be.
The star that appeared too bright

47:40 - The rock that hit the Moon

Back in March a meteor hit the Moon, and now NASA have captured images of the house-sized crater that it created.
The rock that hit the Moon

50:50 - Explosions on the Sun

This month the Sun produced four sizeable flares within the space of a week, suggesting that it is become more active after a quiet period.
Explosions on the Sun

54:25 - Asteroids around a white dwarf

Astronomers have found evidence for rocky material in orbit around dead stars.
Asteroids around a white dwarf

57:19 - How do space-travellers navigate in our solar system?

How do space-travellers navigate in our solar system?

