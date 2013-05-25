The Milky Way's local black hole
25 May 2013
We talk to astronomers who study the environments around black holes, ask what we can learn from a meteor which hit the Moon in March, and find out how spacecraft can navigate their way through the solar system.
In this episode
01:08 - How can jets issue from Black Holes if even light cannot escape?
07:46 - Hot gas in the galactic center
The Herschel Telescope has caught images of stars forming around the centre of our galaxy.
with Matt Griffin, University of Cardiff
transcript to follow.
17:05 - Galaxies that go bump in the night
The strange case of the galaxy which flared in brightness overnight.
with Roland Walter, University of Geneva
Transcript to follow.
21:31 - Spiralling into a black hole
A gas cloud at the centre of our galaxy may soon find itself swallowed by a black hole.
with Reinhard Genzel, Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.
Transcript to follow.
30:32 - Do other planets switch magnetic poles?
35:57 - How long do you have to accellerate at G to reach the speed of light?
39:06 - British astronaut to visit the ISS
British astronaut is to fly to the International Space Station in 2015.
Transcript to follow.
44:05 - The star that appeared too bright
Radio astronomers in Western Australia have resolved the mystery of a star which appear much brighter than it ought to be.
Transcript to follow.
47:40 - The rock that hit the Moon
Back in March a meteor hit the Moon, and now NASA have captured images of the house-sized crater that it created.
Transcript to follow.
50:50 - Explosions on the Sun
This month the Sun produced four sizeable flares within the space of a week, suggesting that it is become more active after a quiet period.
Transcript to follow.
54:25 - Asteroids around a white dwarf
Astronomers have found evidence for rocky material in orbit around dead stars.
Transcript to follow.
