Meeting MIRI and Detecting Dark Matter
Can a mid-infra red view reveal the universe's secrets? In this month's Naked Astronomy, we meet MIRI, the Mid Infra Red Instrument set to launch on the James Webb Space Telescope. It should give us a glimpse of the very first galaxies and examine the clouds of hydrogen gas spread throughout the universe. We'll also find out how distorted galaxies can shed light on the distribution of dark matter, discover El Gordo - a newly discovered galaxy cluster.
In this episode
01:01 - Distortions Detect Dark Matter
Distortions Detect Dark Matter
with Dr Lance Miller, Oxford University
Gravitational lensing is allowing us to detect things we otherwise wouldn't be able to see. Oxford University's Dr Lance Miller explains to Andrew Pontzen how we can use distortions caused by the gravitational pull of dark matter to explore its distribution...
06:42 - Why are there two high tides each day?
Why are there two high tides each day?
08:51 - Are the laws of physics the same everywhere?
Are the laws of physics the same everywhere?
12:39 - Astronomical Imaging, NEOShield and the Aurora
Astronomical Imaging, NEOShield and the Aurora
with Dr Robert Massey, Royal Astronomical Society
Robert Massey returns with a roundup of news from the Royal Astronomical Society. This month; The history of astronomical imaging, Near Earth Objects and Auroras above northern Britain...
24:04 - Introducing El Gordo, the largest distant galaxy cluster
Introducing El Gordo, the largest distant galaxy cluster
El Gordo, or "ACT-CL J0102-4915" as it's officially known, is the largest, most distant galaxy cluster ever discovered. At over seven billion light years away, it's extremely distant, but extremely interesting....
28:44 - Adding a Leap Second
Adding a Leap Second
The date has been set for the next leap second - June 30th 2012. Leap seconds help to keep our incredibly accurate atomic clocks in line with the varying length of the Earth day. But there is debate around whether we need them at all...
35:57 - Are galaxy distribution maps correct for right now?
Are galaxy distribution maps correct for right now?
37:20 - Why do galaxies come in a range of colours?
Why do galaxies come in a range of colours?
45:37 - Did the universe expand faster than light?
Did the universe expand faster than light?
47:12 - Meeting MIRI - The Mid Infra Red Instrument
Meeting MIRI - The Mid Infra Red Instrument
with Dr Helen Walker, Rutherford Appleton Laboratory
The Mid Infra Red Instrument, or MIRI, is due to fly on the James Webb Space Telescope, and will observe distant galaxies and cold gas and dust. It can observe light with a wavelength of 5 to 27 microns, which is virtually impossible on Earth, where it is absorbed by the atmosphere. MIRI hopes to see the most distant galaxies and shed light on the distribution of hydrogen gas in the universe...
Add a comment