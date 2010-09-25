Making Steam Inside Stars

How do you make steam inside a star? We explore the science of solar chemistry to find out how water molecules are created inside the envelope of red giants and We get an delegates-eye-view of the European Planetary Science Congress in Rome. In the news we discover a new way to find asteroids, explain the dust clouds surrounding binary stars and find out how the fine structure constant seems to vary over both space and time. Plus, we take on your space science questions on diluted light, Horava Gravity and building black holes!