  1. Podcasts
  2. Naked Astronomy

Exploring the Solar System

25 September 2013
Presented by Dominic Ford.
Play Download

Share

Dominic Ford reports from the European Planetary Science Congress, where he heard about the latest misisons to Mars and the Moon. Lewis Dartnell explains how the ExoMars mission, due to land on Mars in 2018, will go about looking for signs of lifeforms that may have died out billions of years ago. Dina Pasini discusses her more speculative ideas about how the life we see on Earth could have started on Mars. And Bernard Foing and Jessica Barnes discuss what we're still learning about the Moon. Plus, we have more answers to your space science questions.

In this episode

01:17 - Searching for Martian life

If life on Mars died out billions of years ago, what chemical tracers might still survive?
Play Full Transcript Download

Searching for Martian life
with Lewis Dartnell, University of Leceister

Transcript to follow.

10:00 - Could life have come from Mars?

Some theorists think life could have started on Mars, and have come to Earth on a meteorite. But is that feasible?
Play Full Transcript Download

Could life have come from Mars?
with Dina Pasini, University of Kent

Transcript to follow.

17:04 - Can you make any astronomical sightings during the day?

Play Full Transcript Download

Can you make any astronomical sightings during the day?

Transcript to follow.

20:00 - The latest astronomy news

Robert Massey from the Royal Astronomical Society gave me a round-up of the latest astronomy news.
Play Full Transcript Download

The latest astronomy news
with Robert Massey, The Royal Astronomical Society

Transcript to follow.

29:18 - The SMART-1 mission

As our closest celestial neighbour, the Moon is an ideal place for testing new technologies in space.
Play Full Transcript Download

The SMART-1 mission
with Benard, Foing, ESTEC

Transcript to follow.

34:57 - The Sky Net gets an upgrade

Australian radio astronomers are asking volunteers at home to donate computer power to help process their data.
Play Full Transcript Download

The Sky Net gets an upgrade
with Kirsten Gottschalk, International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research

Transcript to follow.

39:20 - Where did the Moon's water come from?

In recent years, its become clear that the Moon has much more water beneath its surface than previously thought. Where did it come from?
Play Full Transcript Download

Where did the Moon's water come from?
with Jessica Barnes, the Open University

Transcript to follow.

46:33 - What is the 'background' when measuring using parallax?

Play Full Transcript Download

What is the 'background' when measuring using parallax?

Transcript to follow.
Expand All Transcripts

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Other
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics