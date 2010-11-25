A Decade of Living in Space
The International Space Station celebrated 10 years of habitation this month, pushing the boundaries of our knowledge of life in orbit. We find out more about living in space, as well as discover new gravitational lenses in this month's Naked Astronomy. Also, news of lead ion collisions in the LHC and giant gamma-ray bubbles emitting from our local black hole. Plus, your questions on gravity, neutron stars and dark matter.
In this episode
01:47 - Bars Exist in Older Spiral Galaxies
Bars Exist in Older Spiral Galaxies
New evidence from Galaxy Zoo suggests that galaxies with a central bar are more likely to contain older, red stars, while those without a bar have younger, blue stars...
Find out more:
Galaxy Zoo
Pre-publication paper at Arxiv.org
03:59 - LHC Update: Lead Ion Collisions and Trapped Antimatter
LHC Update: Lead Ion Collisions and Trapped Antimatter
Scientists at CERN's Large Hadron Collider have been colliding lead ions - allowing us to get an idea of conditions in the very early universe. Meanwhile, other CERN researchers have trapped an antihydrogen antiatom...
Find out more:
ALICE experiment announces first results from LHC's lead-ion collisions, Symmetry Breaking
Trapped Antihydrogen, Nature
06:31 - Giant Gamma-ray Bubbles from our local Black Hole
Giant Gamma-ray Bubbles from our local Black Hole
Enormous bubbles of gamma ray radiation may be evidence that the black hole at the centre of our Milky Way may have been very bright in the past...
Find out more:
Giant Gamma-ray bubbles from Fermi-LAT: Active galactic nucleus activity or bipolar galactic wind? ; Meng Su et al; 2010 ApJ 724 1044 doi: 10.1088/0004-637X/724/2/1044
Pre-release paper at Arxiv, arXiv:1005.5480v3
10:51 - Predicting the Number of Exo-Earths
Predicting the Number of Exo-Earths
A new model has been used to predict the numbers of Earth-size exoplanets, and found far more than we expected. Now we just need to find the planets themselves!
Find out more:
One in Five Sun-like stars have Earth-like Planets, Naked Scientists
Andrew W. Howard, Geoffrey W. Marcy, John Asher Johnson, Debra A. Fischer, Jason T. Wright, Howard Isaacson, Jeff A. Valenti, Jay Anderson, Doug N. C. Lin, and Shigeru Ida; The Occurrence and Mass Distribution of Close-in Super-Earths, Neptunes, and Jupiters; Science; 29 October 2010: Vol. 330 no. 6004 pp. 653-655 DOI: 10.1126/science.1194854
13:54 - The Most Distant Galaxy Ever Observed
The Most Distant Galaxy Ever Observed
Spectral analysis has confirmed the sighting of the most distant galaxy ever seen, at a red shift of z=8.6...
Find out more:
The Most Distant Object Ever Confirmed, Naked Scientists
M. D. Lehnert, N. P. H. Nesvadba, J.-G. Cuby, A. M. Swinbank, S. Morris, B. Clément, C. J. Evans, M. N. Bremer & S. Basa; Nature 467, 940-942 (20 October 2010) doi:10.1038/nature09462
18:30 - Fact Impact: Saturn
Fact Impact: Saturn
with Carolin Crawford
o Saturn is the second largest planet in the Solar Systemo Saturn is about 9.5 times wider than the Eartho You could fit about 850 Earths inside Saturno Saturn is the sixth planet away from the Suno Saturn is twice as far away from the Sun as Jupitero The mean temperature in Saturn's atmosphere is -125 degreeso It takes Saturn 29.5 Earth-years to orbit once around the Suno However, one day on Saturn only lasts about 10 and a half Earth-hourso Saturn has been visited by only four spacecraft, and 3 of these were just brief flybyso Pioneer 11 was the first spacecraft to fly past Saturn, in 1979o The Cassini spacecraft has been in orbit around Saturn since June 2004o It took Cassini 7 years to make the journey from Earth to Saturno It takes light about 84 minutes to travel from Saturn to the Earth
The Structure of Saturn...
o Saturn is a gas giant, and is mainly made up of Hydrogen and Heliumo At the centre is a solid core made of rock and ice, that has about 5 Earth-mases of icy/rocky materialo The density of Saturn is lower than the density of water; it would float like an apple if you could find a pool large enough to hold ito Saturn's radius is 6,300km more at its equator than at its poleso The winds in Saturn's atmosphere can reach velocities of over 1,000 miles an hour near the equator
Saturn's Rings...
o Saturn's rings were first observed by Galileo in 1610o Saturn's ring extend from 6,630 km to 120,700 km above Saturn's equatoro But they average less than about 100m in thicknesso The inclination of Saturn's rings change relative to the Earth, so sometimes we see them edge-on, and sometimes almost face-ono Saturn's rings reflect a lot of light - so when viewed edge-on, Saturn is almost half as bright as when the rings are face-on.o Saturn's rings are not solid, but are composed of many individual ringletso The rings are made up of billions of particles of ice and rock, ranging in size from dust grains to small boulderso Saturn's rings are made from the debris created when a small moon was torn apart by Saturn's gravity about 100 million years agoo Some very small moons of Saturn live in the gaps in the ring systemso Recently a colossal new ring was identified around Saturn, stretching 50 times further into space than the more familiar rings
Saturn's Moons...
o Saturn has over 60 moonso ... but only 13 of these have a diameter of more than 50kmo And only 7 have enough mass to be sphericalo Saturn's largest moon, Titan, is the only moon in the Solar System to have a thick atmosphereo And it's larger than the planet Mercuryo We think some of the moons - such as Phoebe - are cometary nuclei captured into orbit around Saturn by its gravityo Mimas has a huge impact crater that is almost a third of the diameter of the moon across. If there were a crater of an equivalent scale on Earth it would be wider than Canada.o Titan has one of the richest stores of organic molecules in the Solar systemo Titan has rainfall cycle, with clouds, rivers, and lakes - not of water, but of methaneo Titan is the furthest celestial body on which we have landed a spacecrafto Huygens is now the furthest human-made object ever to land on a celestial body.o Enceladus has an icy surface, and reflects almost 100 percent of the sunlight that strikes it.o Ice jets erupt from under this icy surface and eject water vapour, gas and grains of ice into space hundreds of km above the moon's surfaceo We think these jets are fed by a large liquid body of water under the iceo These ice 'geysers' produce Saturn's faint but extended E ring.o Iapetus has one face that is almost as bright as snow, and another as dark as coalo Iapetus also has an unusual raised ridge around its equator that makes it appear like a walnut.
27:54 - 10 Years of life in Orbit
10 Years of life in Orbit
with Kelly Humphries, Johnson Space Centre
The International Space Station celebrated a decade of human habitation this month. We find out what life in orbit is really like...
Find out more:
NASA Johnson Space Centre - International Space Station
43:54 - Herschel-ATLAS identifies Gravity Lenses
Herschel-ATLAS identifies Gravity Lenses
with Dr Loretta Dunne, Nottingham University
The Herschel-ATLAS survey has identified a number of galaxies acting as lenses, magnifing distant galaxies and allowing us to probe deeper into the universe...
Find out more:
Gravitational Lenses, from the Herschel Space Observatory
Add a comment