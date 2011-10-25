Blue Stragglers and the Polarised Universe

The Origins of Blue Stragglers

with Dr Christopher Tout, Cambridge University

Blue Stragglers are strange stars that don't seem to fit the standard picture of stellar evolution. A paper published in Nature on the 20th of October by Aaron Geller & Robert Mathieu (see link below) helps shed some light on their origins.

Christopher Tout is the John Kooch-Adams Astronomer at the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge, and a fellow of Churchill college. He researches stellar evolution, and gives his perspective on the work.