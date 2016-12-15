  1. Podcasts
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps

15 December 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
In this episode of the eLife podcast we hear about fossil footprints, taking medical research to the clinic, sleepy flies, team-working ants and diversity in science.

In this episode

00:34 - Stepping back in time

Fossil footprints reveal that some of our human-like ancestors could have been taller than we thought.
Stepping back in time
with Marco Cherin, University of Perugia

Marco Cherin and Chris Smith step back millions of years into mankind's past... [Transcript to follow]

07:07 - Making the most of preclinical evidence

A new approach helps researchers to assess data from many small-scale studies before designing clinical trials.
Making the most of preclinical evidence
with Manoj Lalu, The Ottawa Hospital

Preclinical TrialsClinical trials are usually based on findings from animal studies. But, it turns out some of those studies are based on dubious methodology, so a comprehensive review of the background literature is absolutely critical, as clinical investigator Manoj Lalu explains to Chris Smith...
Flies succumb to the food coma effect

12:35 - The food coma effect

The size and nutritional content of meals influences how sleepy a fly feels afterwards...
The food coma effect
with Bill Ja, Scripps Research Institute, Florida

Whenever you eat a big meal, the chances are that you probably feel sleepy afterwards. This is dubbed the food coma effect, and, incredibly, it's evident even in flies, as Bill Ja has discovered by filming drosophila eating foods containing different proportions of nutrients. And studying their brains is revealing a lot about why it happens to us too, as he explains to Chris Smith...Food coma cartoon

18:00 - Off the beaten track

Computer simulations reveal how ants work together to carry large food items back to the nest.
Off the beaten track
with Ofer Feinerman, Weizmann Institute, Israel

Let's say you're an ant and you've just found a juicy treat; but it's too big for you to manage alone, so you retrace your steps to your nest and invite your sisters to come and help you. But the route you took to the treat involved threading your way through several ant-sized tight spots. The food won't fit through there, so even with your nest-mates to help you, you still won't get it home. So what do you do? Ants navigating

Well, thanks to Ofer Feinerman, who has painstakingly videoed ants solving these problems, we now know that the answer is that you literally go off the beaten track; everyone chips in an idea regarding what direction you should all walk in and you pay a bit less attention than normal to the chemical signals that led you to the treat in the first place. Chris Smith hears how it works...

23:59 - Diversity in science

How can we ensure that minority backgrounds are fairly represented in science?
Diversity in science
with Kenny Gibbs, National Institute of General Medical Sciences

it's often claimed that certain groups are under-represented in the workplace, but what do the numbers say? And, in particular, what do they say about science? Kenny Gibbs describes what he's found to Chris Smith... Diversity in science
