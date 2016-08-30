eLife Episode 31: Who is tallest?
30 August 2016
In this episode of the eLife podcast we hear about human height, fish joints, colour vision, chimpanzees using tools and open science.
In this episode
00:31 - Tall story
A large scale study reveals how human height has changed in the last 100 years...
Tall story
with James Bentham and Majid Ezzati, Imperial College
05:48 - Joint secrets
Zebrafish have lubricated joints similar to those in humans and other land animals
Joint secrets
with Gage Crump, University of Southern California
11:19 - Seeing things clearly
Birds tune their light sensitive cells to maximise the number of colours they see...
Seeing things clearly
with Matthew Toomey, Washington University, St Louis
16:38 - Making the effort
Travel motivates chimpanzees to use tools...
Making the effort
with Thibaud Gruber, University of Geneva
22:13 - In the open
Researchers can benefit from making their research findings freely available online...
