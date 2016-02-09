eLife episode 27
In this episode of the eLife podcast we hear about midnight snacking, X-ray imaging of fossils, hummingbirds, monkeys gambling and axolotls regenerating...
with Dawn Loh, UCLA
The midnight feast will be a concept familiar to many youngsters but, increasingly, older kids - including some in their 30s, 40s and 50s - are embracing lifestyles that lead to sleep deprivation and eating at what could be regarded as "all the wrong times" including late into the night. Often this is to meet deadlines or cram in work around family life and other obligations. But it could be having a detrimental effect on your memory, by throwing the body clock off kilter in your hippocampus, the part of the brain where memories are first made. Dawn Loh...
with Thomas van de Kamp, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Fossils are a valuable insight into the evolutionary past, although the quality of their preservation can be highly variable. But focusing chiefly on the specimens that look nice means we might have overlooked a valuable source of material to study. Thomas van de Kamp, from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology wondered whether a synchrotron X-ray beam could enable him and his team to see inside what are called mineralised specimens of insects, which are often dismissed as being of much lower scientific value. The results, from a fossil collection that hadn't seen the light of day since the 1940s, are impressive...
with Doug Altshuler, University of British Columbia
The ability of an animal to manoeuvre is fundamental to its survival and is the product of millions of years of evolution. So it's surprising then that we haven't really got a way to quantify manoeuverability and that's largely because it's extremely hard to study in an objective and consistent way. But the University of British Columbia's Doug Altshuler and his colleagues have now managed to do this for the first time by spending literally years painstakingly recording birds in a special flight chamber and using a computer to extract the relevant flight metrics...
with Veit Stuphorn, Johns Hopkins University
Making decisions is something we do continuously throughout the day. But what's going on neurologically while this is happening? There are two theories: one says that we weigh up all of the possible options, pick the best one and then make a motor plan to achieve the desired outcome. In contrast, the other theory posits that the decision is part of the motor process itself and that different neuronal assemblages representing the possible outcomes compete with each other until one wins out and becomes the decision we make. Unfortunately, there's data supporting both theories! And they can't both be right. But what no one had done before was to test both theories at the same time, to see what the real pecking order is. And this is what Veit Stuphorn set out to do...
with Elly Tanaka, Technishe University
Neural stem cells in injured axolotls behave like embryonic cells. This enigma of neuroscience has stood for decades; Elly Tanaka has been taking a genetics approach to try to get to the bottom of why this happens...
