Clean Blood and Malaria

08 January 2010
Presented by Meera Senthilingam.
In this new series of the Naked Scientists in Africa, we bring you the latest science news from south Africa including the latest developments from the MeerKAT radio telescope project and how tobacco plants are being used to create rabies vaccines. We also bring you an insight into how blood used for transfusions is kept clean in and free of viruses and infection, as well as reveal a new finding about how the Malaria parasite attacks our bodies!

